WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

903 PM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York,

including the following counties, in northeast New Jersey, Bergen,

Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union. In southeast New York, Orange,

Richmond (Staten Island) and Rockland.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 903 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to near 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Newark, Paterson, Elizabeth, Passaic, Bayonne, Wayne,

Plainfield, Bloomfield, Linden, Orange, Newburgh, Middletown,

Paramus, West Milford, Ridgewood, Summit, Lyndhurst,

Millburn, Monsey and Rutherford.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather