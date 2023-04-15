WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 15, 2023 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 1109 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Visibilities have improved late this morning. While some locations near the immediate coast could have dense fog, most areas will not have any fog into the early afternoon. Therefore, the Advisory has been cancelled. Visibilities have improved late this morning with dense fog no longer anticipated into the early afternoon. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather