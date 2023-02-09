WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 9, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

715 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

...Patchy Light Freezing Rain Possible Before 9AM this Morning...

Patches of light freezing rain are possible this morning, mainly

north and west of Interstate-84 in Orange County NY. Little to no

ice accumulation is expected. Temperatures are expected to rise

above freezing in most locations by 9AM.

If traveling outside this morning, be on the lookout for any

possibly isolated slippery spots on untreated walkways and roads.

