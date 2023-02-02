WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, February 3, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

342 PM EST Thu Feb 2 2023

...Below Zero Wind Chills Friday Night into Saturday Morning...

An arctic cold front will move through late tonight, bringing some

of the coldest air of the season. Along with gusty winds approaching

40 mph, this will produce wind chills of 5 to 10 below zero Friday

night into Saturday morning. Some isolated values of less than 10

below are possible. With an anomalously warm winter, many are not

acclimated to such cold temperatures and such cold wind chills could

result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

