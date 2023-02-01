WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 1, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

459 AM EST Wed Feb 1 2023

...ICY CONDITIONS POSSIBLE ON ROADWAYS THIS MORNING...

Light snow associated with a weak area of low pressure is moving

through the region this morning. With ground temperatures in the

20s and lower 30s, icy conditions may develop, especially on

untreated and elevated surfaces. Use extra caution if traveling

this morning, allowing plenty of stopping distance. The snow is

expected to come to an end by mid-morning and temperatures rise

above freezing by the early afternoon.

