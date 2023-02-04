NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, February 4, 2023

WIND CHILL WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1235 PM EST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND CHILL WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Surface temperatures will continue to climb towards zero and above

this afternoon, and winds will be abating as well. Thus, the

threat for dangerously cold wind chills is ending.

...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northern New York.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

