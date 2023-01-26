NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 26, 2023

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

108 PM EST Thu Jan 26 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulations of up to two

inches for a storm total of 5 to 10 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northern New York and central and

northwest Vermont.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northern New York and central, northeast

and northwest Vermont.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather