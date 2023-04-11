WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1231 PM EDT Tue Apr 11 2023

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING...

High pressure centered over the Carolinas and a weak cold front

approaching from Quebec will support strong winds across the

region this afternoon and early evening. West to southwest winds

for most areas will average 15 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 40

mph. Drying fuels and low relative humidity values to 25 to 35

percent will maintain elevated fire weather concerns.

A reminder that the annual statewide burn ban is in effect until

May 14th.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather