WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

123 PM EST Wed Jan 25 2023

...Heavy Snow this Afternoon...

A band of heavy snow, near the New York State Thruway at 1:30 pm,

will continue to advance northward this afternoon.

Expect several hours of heavy snow around Buffalo and Rochester

through mid-afternoon, but 2 to 4 hours of heavy snow across

Niagara, Orleans and northwestern Monroe counties through about 7

pm.

Within this heavy snow visibilities will be reduced to a quarter

of a mile or less. Roads will be snow covered and slippery. If

traveling be prepared for slower traffic and allow for extra time

to reach your destination safely.

