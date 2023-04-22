WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 22, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

512 PM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern

Sullivan, east central Wayne and Pike Counties through 600 PM EDT...

At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near

Werry Lake, or 13 miles east of Mount Pocono, moving north at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Bushkill, Lackawaxen, Blooming Grove, Honesdale, Paupack, Shohola,

Tusten, Hawley, Narrowsburg and Lava.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4114 7508 4115 7515 4125 7513 4125 7524

4170 7524 4165 7479 4116 7490 4108 7503

TIME...MOT...LOC 2111Z 181DEG 48KT 4116 7510

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

