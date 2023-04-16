WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 16, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 535 AM EDT Sun Apr 16 2023 ...AREAS OF FOG WILL PERSIST THIS MORNING... Motorists should be prepared for areas of fog this morning which may produce visibilities less than a half mile at times. The fog will be most prevalent along the southern tier of NY, into the western Catskills and across northeast PA through 10 AM this morning. Be sure to use extra caution if traveling this morning. Use low beam headlights and keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather