WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

305 AM EST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to

6 inches. The highest snow amounts will be in northern Onondaga

and northern Madison counties along the NY Thruway corridor.

* WHERE...Onondaga and Madison counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will likely impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates around one inch per hour are

expected this morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to

3 inches. The highest snow totals are expected along and south

of the NY Thruway in southern Oneida county.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties.

conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could briefly approach one

inch per hour this morning.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather