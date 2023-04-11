WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

809 PM EDT Tue Apr 11 2023

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR

THE CATSKILL REGION...

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a Fire Weather

Watch for low relative humidity and gusty winds, which is in

effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 209 Catskill.

* Timing...10 am to 7 pm Wednesday.

* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 25 percent.

* Temperatures...Mid to upper 60s.

* Lightning...None.

* IMPACTS...Dry vegetation combined with gusty winds and low RH

will promote the potential for rapid fire spread with any

fires that may start. Outdoor burning is not recommended. The

annual statewide burn ban in New York is in effect until May

14, where no burn permits are issued.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND

GUSTY WINDS FOR THE MIDDLE HUDSON VALLEY, SOUTHERN TACONICS AND

LOWER CONNECTICUT VALLEY SOUTH...

