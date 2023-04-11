WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 11, 2023 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 438 PM EDT Tue Apr 11 2023 ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR THE MIDDLE HUDSON VALLEY AND THE CATSKILLS... * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 208 Middle Hudson Valley and Fire Weather Zone 209 Catskill. * Winds...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...15 to 25 percent. * Temperatures...In the lower 60s to lower 70s. * IMPACTS...Dry vegetation combined with gusty winds and low RH will promote the potential for rapid fire spread with any fires that may start. Outdoor burning is not recommended. The annual statewide burn ban in New York is in effect until May 14, where no burn permits are issued. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather