NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 8, 2023

_____

139 FPUS51 KOKX 090718

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

318 AM EDT Sun Apr 9 2023

NYZ072-091500-

New York (Manhattan)-

318 AM EDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ073-091500-

Bronx-

318 AM EDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ176-091500-

Northern Queens-

318 AM EDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ178-091500-

Southern Queens-

318 AM EDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ075-091500-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

318 AM EDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ074-091500-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

318 AM EDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ177-091500-

Northern Nassau-

318 AM EDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ179-091500-

Southern Nassau-

318 AM EDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ078-091500-

Northwest Suffolk-

318 AM EDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ080-091500-

Southwest Suffolk-

318 AM EDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ079-091500-

Northeast Suffolk-

318 AM EDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ081-091500-

Southeast Suffolk-

318 AM EDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ071-091500-

Southern Westchester-

318 AM EDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ070-091500-

Northern Westchester-

318 AM EDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ069-091500-

Rockland-

318 AM EDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ068-091500-

Putnam-

318 AM EDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ067-091500-

Orange-

318 AM EDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather