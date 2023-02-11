NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 11, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

312 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet. For the Gale

Watch, northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 5 to 8 feet possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard

extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM EST this

afternoon. For the Gale Watch, from late Sunday night through

Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

