NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 6, 2023

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

315 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM EST

TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

4 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard

extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather