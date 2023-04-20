NY Forecast for Saturday, April 22, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Warmer with some sun;79;53;SSE;11;43%;37%;7

Binghamton;Inc. clouds;81;53;SSE;9;45%;44%;8

Buffalo;A p.m. t-shower;71;53;NE;11;56%;95%;7

Central Park;Partly sunny;74;56;ESE;6;43%;7%;8

Dansville;A p.m. t-shower;85;54;ESE;9;41%;95%;7

Dunkirk;A p.m. t-shower;75;52;E;10;48%;87%;7

East Hampton;Clouding up;59;49;E;8;64%;7%;8

Elmira;A p.m. t-shower;85;52;SSE;9;47%;66%;8

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;67;52;E;10;53%;6%;8

Fort Drum;Inc. clouds;80;55;S;9;48%;66%;7

Fulton;Showers around;84;56;SSE;7;48%;96%;7

Glens Falls;Decreasing clouds;77;50;S;8;45%;39%;7

Islip;Partly sunny;65;52;E;10;56%;6%;8

Ithaca;Inc. clouds;84;54;SSE;9;43%;44%;7

Jamestown;A p.m. t-shower;74;52;SE;10;47%;87%;8

Massena;Showers around;68;48;ENE;10;45%;82%;5

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;59;49;E;7;66%;6%;6

Montgomery;Partly sunny, warm;77;49;ESE;9;51%;19%;8

Monticello;Warm with some sun;76;46;ESE;7;52%;32%;8

New York;Partly sunny;74;56;E;9;46%;7%;8

New York Jfk;Breezy in the p.m.;65;51;E;12;59%;6%;8

New York Lga;Partly sunny;69;53;E;10;50%;7%;8

Newburgh;Clouds and sun, warm;76;50;ESE;9;47%;17%;8

Niagara Falls;A p.m. t-shower;74;50;NNE;9;59%;95%;7

Ogdensburg;Showers around;71;49;ESE;6;48%;82%;5

Penn (Yan);A p.m. t-shower;83;56;SSE;10;43%;80%;7

Plattsburgh;Clouds limiting sun;69;51;SSE;9;47%;42%;5

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;76;50;ESE;8;47%;17%;8

Rochester;A p.m. t-shower;79;52;E;9;51%;95%;7

Rome;Inc. clouds;83;51;SE;9;45%;44%;7

Saranac Lake;Mainly cloudy;75;47;SSE;7;49%;43%;6

Shirley;Partly sunny;64;51;E;10;56%;6%;8

Syracuse;Inc. clouds;85;55;SSE;8;43%;44%;7

Watertown;Inc. clouds;79;53;S;8;50%;92%;7

Wellsville;A p.m. t-shower;82;53;SE;10;38%;87%;8

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;60;49;E;10;63%;6%;8

White Plains;Clouds and sun;68;50;E;9;48%;8%;8

