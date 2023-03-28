NY Forecast for Thursday, March 30, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Sunny intervals;57;26;WNW;7;48%;77%;5

Binghamton;Milder;50;19;WNW;9;52%;81%;4

Buffalo;Showers of rain/snow;47;25;WNW;18;60%;63%;4

Central Park;Partly sunny;54;35;SSW;6;38%;27%;6

Dansville;Showers of rain/snow;51;22;WNW;10;51%;83%;4

Dunkirk;Showers of rain/snow;50;26;NW;14;57%;85%;4

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;49;33;SSW;8;55%;8%;4

Elmira;Showers of rain/snow;53;22;WNW;9;52%;87%;4

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;53;35;SSW;9;42%;7%;6

Fort Drum;Showers of rain/snow;48;19;WSW;14;56%;86%;3

Fulton;Showers around;50;24;W;9;57%;82%;3

Glens Falls;Sun and clouds;52;23;SW;7;52%;66%;4

Islip;Clouds and sun;52;34;SSW;10;46%;7%;6

Ithaca;Showers of rain/snow;52;22;WNW;9;53%;91%;4

Jamestown;Showers of rain/snow;45;19;NW;14;65%;98%;3

Massena;Showers of rain/snow;47;19;WSW;14;54%;86%;3

Montauk;Clouds limiting sun;48;33;SSW;7;53%;41%;4

Montgomery;Partly sunny, milder;55;28;SW;8;46%;56%;5

Monticello;Partly sunny, milder;52;21;WSW;8;51%;61%;5

New York;Clouds and sun;54;34;SSW;8;41%;27%;6

New York Jfk;Breezy in the p.m.;52;34;SSW;12;43%;7%;4

New York Lga;Clouds and sun;54;33;SSW;10;38%;41%;6

Newburgh;Milder;57;28;SW;8;46%;56%;5

Niagara Falls;Showers of rain/snow;46;26;WNW;20;70%;69%;2

Ogdensburg;Showers of rain/snow;47;20;WSW;12;58%;84%;3

Penn (Yan);Showers of rain/snow;50;24;WNW;10;51%;86%;4

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny, milder;50;23;SSW;8;52%;77%;3

Poughkeepsie;Milder with some sun;56;29;SW;7;45%;56%;5

Rochester;Showers of rain/snow;49;24;WNW;15;57%;84%;3

Rome;Showers of rain/snow;52;21;W;9;57%;93%;3

Saranac Lake;Showers of rain/snow;43;12;WSW;7;65%;91%;4

Shirley;Sun and clouds;52;33;SSW;9;48%;27%;6

Syracuse;Showers of rain/snow;53;25;W;11;49%;94%;3

Watertown;Showers of rain/snow;48;21;W;14;61%;86%;2

Wellsville;Showers of rain/snow;49;19;WNW;11;54%;83%;4

Westhampton Beach;Clouds and sun;51;32;SSW;10;52%;7%;6

White Plains;Clouds and sunshine;53;30;SSW;9;41%;44%;6

