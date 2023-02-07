NY Forecast for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Partly sunny, breezy;45;26;WNW;14;58%;3%;3

Binghamton;Partly sunny;41;28;WSW;9;65%;4%;3

Buffalo;Partly sunny;39;32;SSE;12;70%;60%;2

Central Park;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;38;WNW;14;49%;4%;3

Dansville;Mild with some sun;45;31;SSE;8;59%;9%;2

Dunkirk;Partly sunny;41;32;SSE;9;67%;60%;3

East Hampton;Breezy, not as cool;50;31;NW;16;62%;3%;3

Elmira;Partly sunny, mild;47;23;SSE;8;55%;8%;3

Farmingdale;Sunshine and breezy;53;31;NW;13;52%;2%;3

Fort Drum;Clouds and sun;37;27;SW;10;64%;13%;1

Fulton;Partial sunshine;40;28;S;10;70%;25%;2

Glens Falls;Partial sunshine;44;19;SSW;8;59%;10%;3

Islip;Sunshine and breezy;53;30;NW;14;57%;2%;3

Ithaca;Partly sunny, mild;43;26;SSE;10;68%;4%;3

Jamestown;Partly sunny;42;32;SSE;8;68%;62%;3

Massena;Periods of sun;38;20;SW;11;65%;14%;2

Montauk;Breezy and milder;49;36;NW;15;63%;2%;3

Montgomery;Mostly sunny, breezy;50;24;WNW;14;56%;1%;3

Monticello;Breezy in the a.m.;45;24;NW;12;62%;3%;3

New York;Breezy, not as cool;52;38;WNW;14;54%;2%;3

New York Jfk;Breezy, not as cool;52;34;WNW;13;55%;2%;3

New York Lga;Breezy, not as cool;53;37;WNW;13;49%;4%;3

Newburgh;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;26;WNW;14;56%;1%;3

Niagara Falls;Clouds and sun;42;30;S;10;68%;1%;2

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;39;24;SSW;8;66%;14%;3

Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny, mild;45;28;SSE;8;61%;4%;2

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;39;22;SSW;8;63%;21%;2

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;26;N;15;55%;2%;3

Rochester;A snow shower;43;30;S;9;67%;55%;2

Rome;Partly sunny;40;25;SW;11;69%;11%;1

Saranac Lake;A snow shower;33;15;SW;7;75%;56%;2

Shirley;Mostly sunny, breezy;53;26;NW;13;60%;1%;3

Syracuse;A snow shower;42;27;S;10;68%;55%;2

Watertown;Partly sunny;37;30;SSW;11;67%;10%;2

Wellsville;Clouds and sun, mild;45;33;SSE;10;61%;17%;3

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;22;NW;14;61%;1%;3

White Plains;Sunny and breezy;51;30;NW;13;53%;2%;3

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather