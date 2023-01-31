NY Forecast for Wednesday, February 1, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Partial sunshine;30;17;W;9;54%;11%;2

Binghamton;Sun and some clouds;24;16;W;9;63%;2%;2

Buffalo;Breezy in the p.m.;24;21;WSW;17;71%;4%;1

Central Park;Partly sunny;36;27;WNW;6;50%;0%;3

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;27;19;SW;9;61%;5%;1

Dunkirk;Rather cloudy;26;18;SSW;12;69%;3%;1

East Hampton;Partial sunshine;35;26;NW;8;56%;7%;3

Elmira;Partial sunshine;30;16;WSW;9;55%;2%;2

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;38;26;NW;8;50%;1%;3

Fort Drum;A little snow;22;18;SW;10;70%;91%;1

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;25;19;SW;11;57%;21%;1

Glens Falls;Clouds and sun;25;11;SW;8;60%;18%;1

Islip;Sun and some clouds;38;25;NW;9;51%;2%;3

Ithaca;Clouds and sun;26;16;WSW;10;66%;4%;2

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;24;14;SW;12;70%;2%;1

Massena;Mostly cloudy;23;16;SW;9;71%;26%;1

Montauk;Partly sunny;36;28;NW;8;55%;6%;3

Montgomery;Partly sunny;34;18;W;10;48%;1%;3

Monticello;Partly sunny;29;14;WNW;9;56%;1%;3

New York;Partly sunny;36;27;NW;9;53%;0%;3

New York Jfk;Sun and some clouds;37;27;NW;10;51%;1%;3

New York Lga;Partly sunny;38;30;WNW;11;46%;0%;3

Newburgh;Mostly sunny;35;20;W;9;51%;1%;3

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;24;19;WSW;13;69%;10%;1

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;24;15;SW;8;70%;25%;1

Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;28;20;SW;10;59%;5%;1

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;25;12;SW;8;56%;14%;1

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;35;19;WSW;8;46%;2%;3

Rochester;Breezy;26;19;WSW;14;61%;10%;1

Rome;Partly sunny;25;14;WSW;10;65%;21%;1

Saranac Lake;Snow;18;11;WSW;8;82%;74%;1

Shirley;Partial sunshine;36;22;NW;9;50%;4%;3

Syracuse;Breezy in the a.m.;27;19;WSW;13;56%;19%;1

Watertown;A little snow;25;22;W;11;75%;91%;1

Wellsville;Low clouds breaking;26;15;WSW;11;64%;2%;1

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;35;21;WNW;10;52%;5%;3

White Plains;Mostly sunny;36;25;NW;9;47%;0%;3

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather