Weather

NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Friday, January 27, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Partly sunny;35;26;S;6;76%;42%;1

Binghamton;Morning flurries;31;26;SSW;9;76%;66%;1

Buffalo;A bit of a.m. snow;33;30;SSW;14;73%;95%;1

Central Park;Some sun;43;34;SW;7;59%;9%;2

Dansville;Morning snow showers;36;29;SSW;9;64%;95%;1

Dunkirk;A bit of a.m. snow;33;29;SSW;13;70%;95%;1

East Hampton;Mostly sunny;42;34;WSW;8;61%;9%;3

Elmira;Morning snow showers;36;30;SSW;9;64%;82%;1

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;43;35;WSW;9;59%;6%;3

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;29;25;S;6;74%;89%;1

Fulton;Morning snow showers;33;28;S;6;76%;90%;1

Glens Falls;Partly sunny;33;16;S;7;76%;41%;1

Islip;Mostly sunny;43;35;WSW;10;64%;6%;3

Ithaca;Morning flurries;34;29;S;9;72%;88%;1

Jamestown;A bit of a.m. snow;27;24;SSW;14;76%;95%;1

Massena;Partly sunny;22;10;S;6;73%;79%;2

Montauk;Mostly sunny;42;37;WSW;8;56%;9%;3

Montgomery;Periods of sun;38;27;SSW;9;72%;24%;2

Monticello;Partly sunny;33;25;SW;8;78%;30%;1

New York;Clouds and sun;43;35;SW;10;59%;9%;2

New York Jfk;Partial sunshine;43;34;SW;14;61%;7%;2

New York Lga;Partly sunny;43;36;SW;11;56%;8%;3

Newburgh;Sun and some clouds;40;30;SSW;9;71%;22%;2

Niagara Falls;Morning flurries;32;29;SSW;11;80%;95%;1

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;26;16;S;4;72%;76%;2

Penn (Yan);Morning snow showers;35;30;SSW;8;68%;88%;1

Plattsburgh;Periods of sun;27;18;S;6;66%;17%;2

Poughkeepsie;Clouds and sun;40;30;SSW;7;66%;25%;2

Rochester;Morning flurries;34;30;SSW;9;74%;93%;1

Rome;Morning snow showers;32;22;S;5;83%;92%;1

Saranac Lake;Decreasing clouds;25;12;S;7;74%;68%;1

Shirley;Mostly sunny;44;33;WSW;9;63%;7%;3

Syracuse;Morning snow showers;33;28;S;7;74%;88%;1

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;31;28;S;6;76%;90%;1

Wellsville;Morning snow showers;31;26;SSW;11;71%;95%;1

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;43;33;WSW;10;63%;7%;3

White Plains;Partial sunshine;41;30;SW;8;63%;11%;2

_____

