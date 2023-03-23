NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, March 23, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;51;SSE;3;82% Binghamton;Cloudy;48;SSW;9;43% Buffalo;Rain;47;SSW;2;92% Central Park;Fog;49;NNE;5;89% Dansville;Cloudy;48;SSE;5;62% Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;50;SSW;6;91% East Hampton;Partly cloudy;46;S;3;95% Elmira;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;72% Farmingdale;Showers;48;SSW;2;97% Fort Drum;Cloudy;42;SSE;12;61% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;46;SE;3;60% Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;37;N;5;69% Islip;Mostly cloudy;49;SSW;2;98% Ithaca;Cloudy;49;SSE;6;44% Jamestown;Showers;45;SSW;15;96% Massena;Cloudy;31;ENE;7;69% Montauk;Partly cloudy;48;SSW;6;86% Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;85% Monticello;Mostly cloudy;37;WNW;1;84% New York;Fog;49;NNE;5;82% New York Jfk;Fog;45;SE;5;100% New York Lga;Fog;48;SE;5;89% Newburgh;Mostly clear;49;SSW;1;87% Niagara Falls;Showers;46;SSW;5;86% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;86% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;49;SW;2;61% Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;33;SSE;3;63% Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;51;N;6;82% Rochester;Cloudy;50;SW;2;70% Rome;Cloudy;42;ESE;3;70% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;96% Shirley;Showers;50;S;9;89% Syracuse;Showers;50;Calm;0;47% Watertown;Cloudy;37;ENE;3;75% Wellsville;Cloudy;51;SSW;4;66% Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;48;SSW;5;96% White Plains;Fog;48;Calm;0;96% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather