NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, March 22, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;39;N;1;72% Binghamton;Clear;35;ENE;5;64% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;37;E;2;73% Central Park;Mostly clear;50;WSW;7;29% Dansville;Mostly clear;33;SSE;6;78% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;37;ENE;3;67% East Hampton;Clear;44;WSW;4;75% Elmira;Clear;29;Calm;0;78% Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;43;SW;2;67% Fort Drum;Clear;28;ESE;3;78% Fulton;Clear;30;Calm;0;85% Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;31;N;5;82% Islip;Clear;42;SW;2;83% Ithaca;Clear;32;E;5;78% Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;37;S;5;56% Massena;Mostly cloudy;28;Calm;0;84% Montauk;Clear;46;SW;7;62% Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;33;Calm;0;63% Monticello;Mostly clear;26;N;1;80% New York;Partly cloudy;48;WSW;7;35% New York Jfk;Clear;41;SW;9;64% New York Lga;Mostly clear;51;WSW;13;25% Newburgh;Partly cloudy;41;NNE;1;45% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;37;ESE;2;79% Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;28;Calm;0;80% Penn (Yan);Clear;31;WSW;1;82% Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;29;NW;3;81% Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;35;Calm;0;72% Rochester;Mostly clear;32;NNE;1;85% Rome;Partly cloudy;29;Calm;0;88% Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;24;Calm;0;88% Shirley;Mostly clear;44;SSW;5;62% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;35;SE;3;69% Watertown;Clear;30;ENE;5;78% Wellsville;Partly cloudy;34;S;3;67% Westhampton Beach;Clear;43;SW;6;65% White Plains;Clear;47;WSW;3;30% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather