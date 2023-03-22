Skip to main content Turn off refresh
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, March 22, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;39;N;1;72%

Binghamton;Clear;35;ENE;5;64%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;37;E;2;73%

Central Park;Mostly clear;50;WSW;7;29%

Dansville;Mostly clear;33;SSE;6;78%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;37;ENE;3;67%

East Hampton;Clear;44;WSW;4;75%

Elmira;Clear;29;Calm;0;78%

Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;43;SW;2;67%

Fort Drum;Clear;28;ESE;3;78%

Fulton;Clear;30;Calm;0;85%

Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;31;N;5;82%

Islip;Clear;42;SW;2;83%

Ithaca;Clear;32;E;5;78%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;37;S;5;56%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;28;Calm;0;84%

Montauk;Clear;46;SW;7;62%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;33;Calm;0;63%

Monticello;Mostly clear;26;N;1;80%

New York;Partly cloudy;48;WSW;7;35%

New York Jfk;Clear;41;SW;9;64%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;51;WSW;13;25%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;41;NNE;1;45%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;37;ESE;2;79%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;28;Calm;0;80%

Penn (Yan);Clear;31;WSW;1;82%

Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;29;NW;3;81%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;35;Calm;0;72%

Rochester;Mostly clear;32;NNE;1;85%

Rome;Partly cloudy;29;Calm;0;88%

Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;24;Calm;0;88%

Shirley;Mostly clear;44;SSW;5;62%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;35;SE;3;69%

Watertown;Clear;30;ENE;5;78%

Wellsville;Partly cloudy;34;S;3;67%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;43;SW;6;65%

White Plains;Clear;47;WSW;3;30%

_____

