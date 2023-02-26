NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Sunday, February 26, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Cloudy;18;NNE;1;87% Binghamton;Clear;20;Calm;0;91% Buffalo;Mostly clear;23;SSE;1;89% Central Park;Clear;32;N;3;56% Dansville;Mostly clear;20;ESE;7;88% Dunkirk;Cloudy;26;SSW;4;86% East Hampton;Mostly clear;21;ENE;1;85% Elmira;Mostly cloudy;24;Calm;0;88% Farmingdale;Mostly clear;24;NE;0;81% Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;11;SE;8;83% Fulton;Cloudy;17;Calm;0;87% Glens Falls;Cloudy;14;Calm;0;84% Islip;Partly cloudy;26;NE;1;91% Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;19;ESE;3;85% Jamestown;Mostly clear;21;S;7;95% Massena;Partly cloudy;-1;ESE;5;86% Montauk;Mostly clear;23;Calm;0;87% Montgomery;Clear;13;Calm;0;91% Monticello;Partly cloudy;8;WNW;1;91% New York;Clear;31;N;3;55% New York Jfk;Mostly clear;26;ENE;3;81% New York Lga;Clear;29;E;3;72% Newburgh;Clear;17;NNW;1;86% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;25;S;3;85% Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;3;Calm;0;92% Penn (Yan);Clear;15;SSW;2;91% Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;-3;Calm;0;78% Poughkeepsie;Clear;16;Calm;0;84% Rochester;Mostly clear;19;SE;1;91% Rome;Partly cloudy;12;SSE;5;92% Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;-13;Calm;0;78% Shirley;Partly cloudy;21;Calm;0;87% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;16;E;8;84% Watertown;Cloudy;2;E;3;83% Wellsville;Clear;25;N;1;80% Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;17;WNW;5;95% White Plains;Clear;21;Calm;0;87% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather