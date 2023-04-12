NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

639 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs

around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

