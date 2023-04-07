NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 6, 2023

347 FPUS51 KBTV 070740

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

336 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

NYZ028-071500-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

336 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ031-071500-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

336 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ026-071500-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

336 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ087-071500-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

336 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ029-071500-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

336 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ027-071500-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

336 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ030-071500-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

336 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ035-071500-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

336 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ034-071500-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

336 AM EDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

