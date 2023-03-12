NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 11, 2023

_____

722 FPUS51 KBTV 120723

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

319 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

NYZ028-121500-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

319 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Light snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows

around 30. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain showers.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ031-121500-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

319 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Additional light

snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ026-121500-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

319 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Light snow accumulation.

Lows around 30. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ087-121500-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

319 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Light snow accumulation. Lows

around 30. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ029-121500-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

319 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Light snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ027-121500-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

319 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 40.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Light snow accumulation.

Lows around 30. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain showers. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ030-121500-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

319 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ035-121500-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

319 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Light snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Breezy

with lows around 30. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain showers. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ034-121500-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

319 AM EDT Sun Mar 12 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow or

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Additional light

snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Breezy with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

