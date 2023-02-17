NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 16, 2023 _____ 763 FPUS51 KBTV 170825 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 321 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023 NYZ028-171600- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 321 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sleet, freezing rain and snow this morning, then snow likely this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. $$ NYZ031-171600- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 321 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sleet, freezing rain and snow this morning, then snow likely this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. $$ NYZ026-171600- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 321 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain this morning, then snow likely this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. $$ NYZ087-171600- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 321 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow, sleet, freezing rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ029-171600- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 321 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow, freezing rain, sleet with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 16 this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ NYZ027-171600- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 321 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain this morning, then snow likely this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. $$ NYZ030-171600- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 321 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Snow, freezing rain, sleet with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then snow likely this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 14 this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. $$ NYZ035-171600- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 321 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Freezing rain, sleet and snow this morning, then snow likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 9 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. $$ NYZ034-171600- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 321 AM EST Fri Feb 17 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Rain, freezing rain with possible snow, sleet and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 18 this afternoon. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather