NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 9, 2023

_____

443 FPUS51 KBTV 100733

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

229 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

NYZ028-101500-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

229 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely until midnight, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch.

Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ031-101500-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

229 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers or a slight

chance of rain showers this morning, then a chance of snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Windy with

highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

55 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely until midnight, then snow showers likely

after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Breezy

with lows around 16. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

until midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 20. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Warmer with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ026-101500-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

229 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers or rain this morning,

then a chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely until midnight, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around

an inch. Lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ087-101500-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

229 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers or rain this morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Breezy with highs in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,

decreasing to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around

an inch possible. Lows around 18. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ029-101500-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

229 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then a chance

of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Breezy

with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely until midnight, then snow showers likely

after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows

around 16. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph until

midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower

50s.

$$

NYZ027-101500-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

229 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers or rain this morning,

then a chance of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Windy with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

25 to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely until midnight, then a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows around 18. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ030-101500-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

229 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Windy with highs in the mid

30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely until midnight, then snow showers likely

after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows

around 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 19. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ035-101500-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

229 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight, then a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming

light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ034-101500-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

229 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Windy with highs in the mid

30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight, then a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch possible. Windy with lows around 18. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather