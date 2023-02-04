NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 3, 2023

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

308 AM EST Sat Feb 4 2023

NYZ001-042230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

308 AM EST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely late morning through

midday, mainly over the western portion of the county. Little or no

accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Early evening lows in the

lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore, then

temperatures rising into the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ010-042230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

308 AM EST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered snow showers late morning through midday. Highs in

the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Early evening lows in the

lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore, then

temperatures rising into the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming west.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ002-042230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

308 AM EST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers early. Highs in the

mid 20s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Early evening lows in the

lower 20s, then temperatures rising into the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ011-042230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

308 AM EST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Early evening lows in the

lower 20s, then temperatures rising into the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around 30. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ085-042230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

308 AM EST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Early evening lows in the

lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore, then

temperatures rising to around 30 inland and to the mid 30s along the

Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ012-042230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

308 AM EST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Early evening lows ranging from around

20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations,

then temperatures rising to around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ019-042230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

308 AM EST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers early, then partly sunny

from late morning on. Highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to the

upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Early evening lows

in the lower 20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake

Erie shore, then temperatures rising to the upper 20s in interior

valleys and to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ020-042230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

308 AM EST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers early, then

mostly cloudy from late morning on. Highs in the lower 20s. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Early evening lows

20 to 25, then temperatures rising into the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ021-042230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

308 AM EST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Early evening lows

in the lower 20s, then temperatures rising into the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 40 on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ013-042230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

308 AM EST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Early evening lows in the lower 20s, then

temperatures rising to the upper 20s on the hilltops and to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from

the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40.

NYZ014-042230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

308 AM EST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers early. Highs in the

lower 20s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Early evening lows in the

lower 20s, then temperatures rising to around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from

the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40.

NYZ003-042230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

308 AM EST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers early. Highs in the

mid 20s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Early evening lows in the

lower 20s, then temperatures rising into the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ004-042230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

308 AM EST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning. Highs in the

lower 20s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Early evening lows in the

lower 20s, then temperatures rising to around 30. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40.

NYZ005-042230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

308 AM EST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Early evening lows around 20, then

temperatures rising into the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40.

NYZ006-042230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

308 AM EST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning. Cold

with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 25 below

early.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Early evening lows 10 to 15, then

temperatures rising to the lower 20s on the Tug Hill and to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the

mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ007-042230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

308 AM EST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with scattered snow

showers this afternoon over the northwest portion of the county.

Cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 inland to 20 to 25 along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 35 below early.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Early evening lows 10 to 15,

then temperatures rising to the lower 20s on the Tug Hill and to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with highs ranging from the

upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.

South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady

temperatures in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ008-042230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

308 AM EST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming cloudy. Cold with highs

10 to 15. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 35 below early.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Early evening lows 5 to 10 above, then

temperatures rising to between 15 and 20 on the hilltops and to the

lower 20s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady

temperatures in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Hitchcock/JJR

