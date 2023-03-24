NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 23, 2023

_____

400 FPUS51 KALY 240756

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 240756

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

NYZ033-241500-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Sleet in the evening. Snow or rain. Additional

light snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Breezy

with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ052-241500-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ058-241500-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or sleet and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around

an inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Brisk with

highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely or sleet with freezing

rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Breezy with lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ065-241500-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ041-241500-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then rain or sleet

in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Cooler

with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ038-241500-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers with rain likely in the morning, then rain

or snow or sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation

around an inch. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ032-241500-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then sleet or rain or snow

in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch.

Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening, then rain or snow

after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Breezy,

cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

25 mph, becoming south after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Brisk with

highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-241500-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Rain or sleet in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ083-241500-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then rain or snow or

sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ043-241500-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ084-241500-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow or rain likely in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ082-241500-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then sleet and snow in the

afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Blustery,

cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Sleet or rain in the evening, then rain or sleet

likely or a chance of snow after midnight. Additional light snow

accumulation. Breezy, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ039-241500-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then sleet or rain or snow

in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet or snow in the evening, then rain or

snow likely after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ040-241500-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or sleet or snow

in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or sleet in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Little or no additional sleet

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ047-241500-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or sleet and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around

an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ048-241500-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or sleet and

freezing rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation

around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Brisk with highs in

the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or sleet in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Little or no additional sleet

accumulation. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ049-241500-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then rain or sleet

in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ050-241500-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ051-241500-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then sleet or rain or

freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation

around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Brisk with highs in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or sleet with freezing rain or

snow likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming south around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the mid

40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ053-241500-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ054-241500-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or sleet or rain

in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch.

Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or sleet or snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ060-241500-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ061-241500-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then rain or snow or

sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ059-241500-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ063-241500-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow or sleet likely in the morning, then rain or

freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs around 50. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ064-241500-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ066-241500-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

356 AM EDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain or sleet

in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather