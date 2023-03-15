NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 14, 2023

032 FPUS51 KALY 150834

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 150833

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

433 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

NYZ033-151600-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

433 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as

cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers in the afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ052-151600-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

433 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ058-151600-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

433 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Blustery, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,

decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ065-151600-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

433 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ041-151600-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

433 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ038-151600-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

433 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ032-151600-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

433 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this morning. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around

15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ042-151600-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

433 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ083-151600-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

433 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ043-151600-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

433 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow likely,

mainly this morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ084-151600-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

433 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely this morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ082-151600-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

433 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ039-151600-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

433 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ040-151600-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

433 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ047-151600-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

433 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Brisk, cold with highs around 30.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ048-151600-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

433 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Blustery, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ049-151600-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

433 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ050-151600-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

433 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ051-151600-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

433 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Blustery, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. West

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ053-151600-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

433 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ054-151600-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

433 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ060-151600-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

433 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ061-151600-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

433 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ059-151600-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

433 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ063-151600-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

433 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Blustery with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ064-151600-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

433 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ066-151600-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

433 AM EDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

