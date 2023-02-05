NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 4, 2023

_____

525 FPUS51 KALY 050805

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 050804

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

304 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

NYZ033-051600-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

304 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ052-051600-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

304 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy with

a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ058-051600-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

304 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Windy and not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon.

$$

NYZ065-051600-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

304 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ041-051600-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

304 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy with

a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ038-051600-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

304 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy with

a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ032-051600-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

304 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 11.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 4 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ042-051600-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

304 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 11.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ083-051600-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

304 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy with

a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ043-051600-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

304 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

to around 30 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 11.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ084-051600-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

304 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming south around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy with

a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ082-051600-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

304 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 13. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening. Brisk and not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Highs in

the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ039-051600-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

304 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 15. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy with

a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ040-051600-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

304 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy with

a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ047-051600-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

304 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy with

a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ048-051600-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

304 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy with

a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ049-051600-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

304 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy with

a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ050-051600-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

304 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy with

a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ051-051600-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

304 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy with

a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ053-051600-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

304 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy with

a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ054-051600-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

304 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 14. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening. Breezy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy with

a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ060-051600-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

304 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ061-051600-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

304 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 18. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ059-051600-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

304 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ063-051600-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

304 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ064-051600-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

304 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ066-051600-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

304 AM EST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather