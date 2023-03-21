Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 21, 2023

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm or two;88;77;Variable cloudiness;88;78;SW;12;80%;55%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot, becoming breezy;93;69;Sunny and pleasant;82;67;NNW;7;46%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine;66;49;Clouding up, breezy;69;52;WSW;13;63%;26%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Inc. clouds;60;43;Sunny;64;42;ESE;8;58%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;54;47;Periods of rain;53;49;SSW;18;85%;99%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;42;28;Clouds, snow;39;28;N;8;67%;99%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;73;52;Cloudy;67;52;SW;7;46%;80%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, not as cold;34;9;Sunshine;36;17;S;6;64%;5%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;94;73;Mostly sunny and hot;94;74;NNE;6;59%;16%;9

Athens, Greece;Mostly cloudy;65;48;Partly sunny;65;49;N;7;60%;28%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain at times;66;57;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;55;WSW;16;63%;2%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Showers around;68;53;Clearing;72;50;SE;10;49%;26%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A few showers, warm;97;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;74;SSE;6;73%;87%;11

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;91;62;Partly sunny;92;65;SE;6;39%;5%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;95;80;Mostly sunny;97;81;S;9;59%;27%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Partial sunshine;62;51;Fog, then some sun;65;54;SW;12;71%;1%;4

Beijing, China;Cloudy and mild;64;50;Breezy in the p.m.;61;39;NNW;17;10%;44%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;65;45;Partly sunny, nice;66;44;SE;5;51%;26%;4

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;53;46;Cloudy;61;49;SW;9;68%;86%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;69;49;A little p.m. rain;68;50;SE;6;71%;81%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;64;NNE;8;71%;58%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, mild;63;40;Cloudy and mild;65;42;SE;5;56%;15%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Decreasing clouds;56;48;Breezy with rain;54;51;SW;15;75%;99%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing;61;46;Rain and drizzle;52;39;NE;8;88%;87%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mild with some sun;65;40;Mild with some sun;66;42;SSW;5;56%;8%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm around;76;64;Overcast;74;68;NE;13;64%;31%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;77;66;A stray thunderstorm;79;66;NNE;7;72%;82%;8

Busan, South Korea;A morning shower;68;54;Rain and drizzle;68;59;NNW;6;73%;99%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;High clouds;82;64;NE;5;34%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;72;61;Clearing, a shower;74;65;ESE;10;72%;60%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;87;63;Showers around;87;62;NE;4;57%;68%;12

Chennai, India;A shower and t-storm;90;80;A t-storm in spots;93;80;SSE;10;78%;46%;11

Chicago, United States;Breezy;54;39;A couple of showers;53;38;SE;10;80%;99%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Turning cloudy;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;SSE;8;80%;66%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;46;44;Occasional rain;50;43;SW;12;85%;97%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;77;67;Breezy in the p.m.;76;66;N;13;80%;1%;11

Dallas, United States;Warmer with a shower;68;65;Breezy and warmer;81;67;S;17;72%;44%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Overcast;82;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;75;S;8;76%;57%;5

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;75;60;Hazy sunshine;81;64;S;6;63%;3%;8

Denver, United States;Sunny intervals;58;27;Showers of rain/snow;55;30;W;10;48%;83%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower and t-storm;85;70;A stray thunderstorm;86;71;SSW;7;59%;55%;9

Dili, East Timor;A shower and t-storm;90;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;75;S;5;77%;77%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;56;41;Periods of rain;53;43;SW;18;72%;92%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;63;47;Mostly cloudy, warm;73;51;N;10;38%;2%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;68;52;Mostly sunny;69;52;NNW;7;58%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower or two;91;74;Sunny and hot;96;73;SE;7;48%;1%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;81;58;Nice with some sun;80;61;NE;9;55%;23%;11

Havana, Cuba;A stray t-shower;81;70;Sunny and breezy;83;67;ENE;15;66%;2%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Inc. clouds;41;29;Snow, then rain;39;38;SW;12;92%;99%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;95;78;Some sunshine;93;78;S;8;61%;9%;10

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;81;72;A stray thunderstorm;83;74;S;6;72%;45%;2

Honolulu, United States;A few showers;83;74;A couple of showers;83;72;E;7;70%;95%;3

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;91;69;Hazy sunshine;92;69;E;6;47%;5%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as warm;80;70;Not as warm;71;61;NE;7;61%;66%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;60;47;Showers around;51;46;NNE;12;81%;94%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;ENE;8;74%;59%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;81;69;Sunny and delightful;84;69;N;11;42%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;82;59;Mostly sunny;82;56;NE;8;44%;7%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;64;43;An afternoon shower;59;44;N;5;53%;90%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;84;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;71;WSW;12;60%;46%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;64;49;A shower and t-storm;67;50;NW;5;67%;70%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;91;65;High clouds;93;69;N;8;9%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy, mild;58;41;Fog, then some sun;55;41;SE;4;74%;16%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A few showers;88;75;A shower or two;87;75;NNE;10;66%;81%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Inc. clouds;92;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;73;W;7;73%;72%;6

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;68;A stray thunderstorm;87;71;SSW;6;73%;43%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;88;77;A t-storm around;93;77;ENE;5;68%;73%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;56;38;A morning shower;56;40;NE;7;62%;91%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;88;75;A t-storm around;87;77;WNW;9;75%;55%;3

Lima, Peru;Some sun;79;71;Clouds and sun, nice;80;71;SSE;8;74%;18%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Nice with sunshine;70;49;Clouds and sun;68;51;NW;6;63%;5%;5

London, United Kingdom;A passing shower;59;51;A little a.m. rain;58;48;SW;14;76%;80%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Windy with downpours;59;46;Thunderstorms;56;47;SW;8;80%;100%;2

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;91;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;WSW;8;77%;89%;9

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;71;45;Clouds and sun, warm;73;47;WSW;7;45%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;90;80;Mostly cloudy;88;80;N;8;75%;44%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;A t-storm around;86;76;ESE;5;80%;55%;8

Manila, Philippines;Sunshine;93;73;Mostly sunny;95;76;ESE;7;53%;4%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Periods of rain;73;58;Clearing;73;57;ESE;7;81%;33%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;80;51;Mostly sunny;81;53;WSW;6;25%;1%;12

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;77;68;Mostly sunny, breezy;80;69;ENE;15;64%;3%;9

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;46;34;Cloudy, comfortable;50;40;SSW;8;68%;29%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;89;80;A t-storm around;90;79;SSE;10;67%;49%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;74;60;High clouds;75;66;ENE;11;63%;16%;3

Montreal, Canada;Showers of rain/snow;40;23;Mostly cloudy;38;31;ENE;9;52%;95%;2

Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;45;35;Cloudy;40;34;SW;9;82%;85%;1

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;88;76;Humid with hazy sun;88;76;NNW;9;63%;6%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;60;A shower and t-storm;78;60;SSE;7;73%;86%;6

New York, United States;Sunny;60;44;Variable cloudiness;60;48;S;9;39%;47%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Abundant sunshine;73;47;Mostly sunny;70;55;WNW;9;62%;5%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;26;3;Decreasing clouds;28;12;S;10;63%;4%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Afternoon showers;62;51;Mostly cloudy;76;60;NE;10;68%;96%;2

Oslo, Norway;Snow, then rain;38;35;Occasional rain;42;34;SW;8;94%;93%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;38;23;An afternoon shower;40;31;E;12;58%;96%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;87;79;An afternoon shower;91;80;SE;10;74%;79%;7

Panama City, Panama;Cloudy with a shower;92;72;A shower or two;91;72;NNW;10;62%;81%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;87;72;A few showers;86;72;NE;8;72%;76%;12

Paris, France;An afternoon shower;60;46;Rain and drizzle;57;51;SW;12;77%;97%;1

Perth, Australia;Hot;95;67;Sunny and very warm;86;66;SW;11;54%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Hot, a p.m. shower;96;77;Mostly sunny, warm;98;78;S;8;55%;5%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Variable clouds, hot;92;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;74;NNE;10;69%;56%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;92;68;Showers around;93;69;SW;7;52%;82%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny intervals;59;47;Cloudy and mild;65;49;SSW;10;55%;29%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;65;37;Low clouds and warm;70;43;NW;6;39%;15%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;67;43;Cloudy, p.m. rain;66;45;NNE;5;78%;98%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sun, some clouds;71;47;Mostly sunny, nice;72;48;E;7;69%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;85;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;74;SSE;9;70%;81%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy with snow;37;32;Cloudy;38;25;NNE;16;53%;14%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and cooler;41;30;Cloudy with a shower;48;43;S;11;83%;98%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;89;74;Nice with sunshine;85;73;NNW;8;71%;63%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;75;54;Sunny and beautiful;81;54;NNE;9;23%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, milder;66;46;Decreasing clouds;67;46;ENE;6;70%;8%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clearing;40;27;Periods of snow;41;37;NNE;7;72%;94%;1

San Francisco, United States;Rain;53;47;A passing shower;58;47;WNW;12;73%;84%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy and very warm;83;64;Breezy and very warm;82;62;ENE;15;54%;5%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Windy with a shower;85;73;A couple of showers;81;73;E;17;79%;94%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;65;A shower and t-storm;81;65;ENE;8;55%;68%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;81;44;Sunny and nice;77;47;SSE;9;20%;0%;12

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;90;54;Sunny and hot;92;54;SW;5;36%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;88;69;A couple of showers;87;68;N;9;66%;92%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Fog to sun;67;44;Fog, then some sun;65;45;N;6;62%;14%;4

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;55;39;Mostly cloudy;60;43;SSW;6;65%;44%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Inc. clouds;71;42;Cloudy and mild;76;56;WNW;5;39%;74%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;63;55;Rain and drizzle;64;52;WNW;6;91%;92%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or two;90;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;77;ENE;6;69%;66%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain this afternoon;61;44;Rain and drizzle;53;36;NNW;5;80%;86%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;84;73;Showers around;84;73;ENE;16;66%;60%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;45;36;A shower in the a.m.;51;41;SW;11;84%;84%;1

Sydney, Australia;Low clouds;74;66;Breezy in the p.m.;78;68;N;12;71%;59%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Humid;81;70;Sunshine and warmer;88;70;E;8;61%;19%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler;40;29;Occasional rain;43;40;SSW;17;84%;98%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warmer with sunshine;69;49;Sunshine, pleasant;73;48;NE;6;45%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy;64;45;Clearing and warm;66;45;NE;7;62%;42%;5

Tehran, Iran;Overcast and breezy;70;44;Thundershowers;52;40;WSW;9;75%;85%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;70;54;Turning cloudy;71;58;ENE;7;57%;2%;5

Tirana, Albania;Cooler with rain;56;43;Pleasant and milder;69;42;E;7;57%;26%;5

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;65;53;Rather cloudy;74;57;SSE;8;70%;93%;2

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;45;37;A p.m. shower or two;42;40;S;10;80%;93%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy and cooler;69;59;Breezy in the a.m.;66;56;NE;11;69%;44%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy this morning;66;51;Cloudy;66;49;WNW;9;63%;12%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Snow at times;23;-7;Sunny, but frigid;6;-8;NE;10;47%;25%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partial sunshine;55;40;Mostly sunny;56;43;ESE;5;70%;84%;4

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, mild;63;42;Cloudy and mild;68;42;WNW;5;53%;15%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;100;73;Sunny and very hot;101;73;SW;8;37%;2%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or two;45;32;Cloudy;51;43;SSW;10;70%;86%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds breaking;52;37;A shower in the a.m.;55;47;SSW;9;69%;66%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;A few p.m. showers;60;53;Breezy in the p.m.;62;53;S;13;62%;25%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;99;74;Sunny and very warm;97;74;W;7;49%;3%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and warm;65;42;Cooler with some sun;58;41;NE;5;51%;33%;5

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather