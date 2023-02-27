Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, February 27, 2023

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Turning cloudy;88;78;A t-storm around;89;78;SW;10;84%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;91;71;Mostly sunny, warm;86;70;NE;7;57%;3%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Hazy sun and warm;74;42;Turning sunny, warm;77;45;WSW;4;45%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Very windy;57;39;Windy, p.m. rain;49;45;W;18;63%;98%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;46;34;Mostly sunny;44;26;ENE;7;71%;25%;2

Anchorage, United States;Sunlit and very cold;11;-2;Cold with snow;20;13;N;7;78%;100%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and mild;65;39;Sunny and mild;68;41;E;9;51%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;23;14;Cloudy and windy;30;27;SSW;19;75%;78%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;88;71;A stray thunderstorm;84;70;NE;7;80%;66%;11

Athens, Greece;Mostly cloudy;67;56;A shower in spots;66;54;NNE;7;69%;85%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Downpours;71;61;An afternoon shower;73;62;WSW;10;73%;46%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;82;54;Sunny and warm;82;52;NW;14;27%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;93;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;ESE;8;68%;69%;5

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;87;57;Hazy sun;88;60;E;9;30%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine, pleasant;89;70;Mostly sunny;92;74;N;6;44%;1%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Colder;46;37;Mostly cloudy;53;35;WSW;10;61%;42%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;52;34;Partly sunny, mild;59;30;NNW;9;30%;44%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy and cold;38;32;Cloudy and chilly;40;37;ENE;4;85%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;41;27;Fog, then sun;42;26;ENE;6;63%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the a.m.;71;49;A little p.m. rain;69;48;SE;7;65%;68%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;86;66;Mostly sunny, nice;86;65;NE;7;51%;41%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy and chilly;40;25;Partial sunshine;43;24;NE;5;60%;11%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;42;28;Mostly sunny;42;27;NE;7;58%;2%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and cooler;55;36;Cloudy and cooler;45;35;ENE;11;74%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and chilly;42;27;Mostly cloudy;45;27;NE;6;60%;20%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and very warm;87;72;Very hot;96;75;NE;9;46%;41%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;83;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;65;ENE;7;73%;82%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and mild;59;40;Sunny and mild;60;47;W;9;50%;60%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and warm;81;57;Sunny and very warm;87;60;NNW;5;32%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;63;Nice with sunshine;75;61;SSE;16;72%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A little p.m. rain;85;61;Partly sunny, humid;85;64;E;3;65%;28%;9

Chennai, India;Hazy sun;93;72;Hazy sunshine;90;75;ENE;6;70%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;57;35;Partly sunny;46;38;ESE;8;67%;58%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;89;76;A shower and t-storm;87;74;ESE;5;78%;88%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;42;31;Clouds, then sun;43;31;NW;5;78%;5%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;76;64;Sunny and pleasant;79;64;N;13;63%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Breezy this morning;75;48;Mostly sunny, warm;80;61;S;7;30%;11%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;91;76;Mostly cloudy, hot;92;74;ENE;10;61%;11%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy and very warm;88;62;Hazy sun and warm;86;63;ENE;3;41%;4%;5

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;51;27;Breezy in the p.m.;46;19;SW;13;29%;18%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and very warm;89;65;Sunny and very warm;89;68;NNE;6;36%;0%;7

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;77;SW;8;78%;85%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Areas of low clouds;46;40;Low clouds;47;40;NE;11;74%;27%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warmer with hazy sun;63;42;Sunny, nice and warm;64;41;NNE;9;34%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;61;48;Partly sunny;62;48;WNW;11;47%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;75;59;Mostly sunny;73;61;SE;3;68%;3%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;61;Cloudy, a t-storm;78;62;S;7;77%;89%;8

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and pleasant;85;59;Sunny and nice;86;61;SSE;5;63%;0%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;35;33;Showers of rain/snow;38;25;WNW;9;78%;75%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Inc. clouds;93;75;Mostly cloudy;92;76;ENE;3;55%;44%;4

Hong Kong, China;Plenty of sunshine;68;56;Partly sunny, nice;74;58;E;9;55%;1%;7

Honolulu, United States;Windy;82;72;A shower or two;82;70;ENE;18;59%;97%;7

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;94;66;Hazy sunshine;93;66;SE;6;30%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;83;56;Cloudy, not as warm;72;54;NNE;8;45%;33%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and warm;66;50;An afternoon shower;59;47;NE;9;74%;84%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;86;74;A t-storm or two;85;75;WSW;12;86%;91%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;86;73;Mostly sunny, nice;85;73;NW;7;50%;5%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;83;57;Mostly sunny;83;58;WNW;5;57%;48%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning out cloudy;57;38;Mostly cloudy;57;40;ENE;3;41%;5%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Very warm;91;63;Decreasing clouds;87;63;W;8;53%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower in the p.m.;68;48;Hazy sun;75;48;W;2;49%;3%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very hot;102;70;Sunny and very hot;102;68;NNW;10;14%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;35;25;Mostly sunny;38;27;W;9;62%;12%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;87;73;Breezy in the p.m.;86;74;NNE;12;62%;2%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;90;74;A thunderstorm;92;75;SSW;6;70%;95%;11

Kolkata, India;Hot with hazy sun;90;73;Hot with hazy sun;94;71;SW;3;46%;0%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. shower or two;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;ENE;4;79%;99%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A morning shower;59;36;A morning shower;62;37;NE;7;56%;68%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy and humid;89;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;80;SW;9;80%;49%;10

Lima, Peru;Some brightening;77;69;Clouds and sun, nice;76;69;SSE;9;82%;43%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;56;42;Mostly sunny;58;38;N;7;54%;1%;4

London, United Kingdom;A stray shower;47;36;Cloudy with a shower;48;39;NE;10;73%;64%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Rain and drizzle;53;45;A couple of showers;57;48;SW;7;71%;98%;2

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;88;77;Downpours;89;77;SSW;7;78%;86%;4

Madrid, Spain;Winds subsiding;42;21;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;22;NNE;6;54%;3%;4

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;91;79;An afternoon shower;88;81;NE;12;65%;65%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;84;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;ENE;5;77%;77%;10

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;89;74;Decreasing clouds;86;76;NE;8;63%;18%;7

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;76;60;Cloudy and cooler;65;58;S;11;73%;36%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;83;53;Mostly sunny;85;54;SW;5;27%;2%;9

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;83;67;Plenty of sunshine;85;66;WSW;10;63%;1%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, cold;24;12;Turning cloudy;34;31;WNW;10;77%;86%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy and windy;89;76;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;76;E;15;65%;0%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and very warm;84;65;Hot;92;68;NE;9;57%;7%;8

Montreal, Canada;Some brightening;21;16;Breezy with snow;34;24;WSW;15;83%;98%;1

Moscow, Russia;Increasingly windy;27;13;Snow;30;17;W;20;84%;99%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;95;74;Hazy sun;92;73;S;6;36%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;83;62;Breezy in the p.m.;83;59;NE;12;53%;30%;13

New York, United States;A little wintry mix;43;34;A shower or two;40;34;WNW;9;83%;59%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;74;48;Mostly sunny;77;51;SE;4;48%;1%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Periods of snow;21;16;A bit of p.m. snow;27;23;SW;16;74%;94%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine and milder;54;37;Plenty of sun;60;42;SE;5;53%;1%;5

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;44;25;Mostly sunny;43;27;NNW;4;76%;2%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Some brightening;23;17;Snow;31;17;WSW;14;91%;96%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;88;78;Sunny intervals;89;78;NE;8;73%;44%;12

Panama City, Panama;Mainly cloudy;89;70;Mostly cloudy;88;72;NW;8;64%;12%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;84;73;Rain and a t-storm;83;74;ESE;7;84%;98%;4

Paris, France;Breezy in the p.m.;45;29;Partly sunny, chilly;43;29;NE;12;55%;7%;3

Perth, Australia;Clearing, very hot;97;74;Very hot;97;71;E;14;32%;0%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sun, some clouds;89;75;Partly sunny, warm;92;75;NE;8;51%;36%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Hot;90;74;Heavy showers;86;74;N;13;83%;100%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine;90;64;Mostly sunny and hot;90;66;SSE;7;54%;3%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;35;24;Partly sunny, chilly;39;22;ENE;7;60%;3%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and mild;50;27;Partly sunny, mild;52;34;SW;8;68%;27%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;67;49;An afternoon shower;66;49;ENE;5;69%;74%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;64;51;Cloudy with showers;60;48;WNW;9;78%;99%;1

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;88;74;A shower;91;75;ESE;10;69%;94%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy in the p.m.;48;44;A shower or two;47;35;SW;16;84%;57%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;33;25;Showers of rain/snow;40;30;NW;10;86%;98%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Very warm;86;77;A t-storm around;86;76;E;8;74%;48%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun, very warm;86;59;Breezy in the a.m.;82;62;NE;11;40%;27%;7

Rome, Italy;A couple of showers;56;41;Cloudy, p.m. rain;58;45;NE;7;75%;98%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A snow shower;27;26;An afternoon shower;35;22;WNW;16;73%;77%;0

San Francisco, United States;Rain, windy, chilly;49;45;Showers;52;41;WNW;19;77%;99%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain and drizzle;83;64;A stray t-shower;84;63;ENE;10;56%;48%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;84;68;Breezy in the p.m.;87;70;SE;11;59%;2%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;79;64;Mostly sunny;80;62;W;7;55%;27%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;An afternoon shower;81;49;Partial sunshine;79;50;N;6;35%;12%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and hot;96;56;Sunny and hot;94;56;SW;6;30%;1%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny and nice;86;65;Sunny and pleasant;84;66;NE;7;66%;3%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;58;34;Mostly sunny;56;31;NNE;6;49%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Rain/snow showers;41;34;Rain/snow showers;40;29;NE;5;86%;98%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, not as cool;54;28;Mild with some sun;51;38;SSW;7;61%;8%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;54;45;Partly sunny, mild;61;48;NNW;7;67%;66%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;86;76;A heavy thunderstorm;80;73;WNW;7;87%;100%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. rain;53;39;Cloudy, p.m. rain;53;39;ENE;7;81%;97%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;72;Sunshine, pleasant;82;73;ENE;9;69%;3%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Milder;42;32;Variable cloudiness;44;26;WNW;8;74%;3%;1

Sydney, Australia;Humid;83;70;A t-storm in spots;79;70;N;11;69%;46%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy and warmer;73;59;Partly sunny, warmer;77;59;ESE;11;61%;7%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Increasing clouds;35;33;Showers of rain/snow;40;27;WNW;10;83%;88%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;60;35;Sunny and pleasant;61;37;ENE;6;42%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;67;42;High clouds and warm;66;44;NW;10;37%;1%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and mild;66;46;Sunny and pleasant;63;46;NNW;9;30%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;79;59;Sunny and very warm;82;60;ESE;6;38%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;Rain;66;43;Cloudy and warm;71;50;E;3;52%;32%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Milder with sunshine;56;39;Breezy in the p.m.;66;43;SW;9;47%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Snowy in the p.m.;33;30;A little a.m. snow;41;30;WSW;15;75%;80%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy;71;58;Winds subsiding;68;50;WNW;17;57%;1%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;65;48;Cooler;54;45;S;9;69%;76%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Winds subsiding;21;-2;Clearing;25;1;WSW;8;57%;18%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Snow showers;41;34;Decreasing clouds;42;30;ENE;4;80%;29%;2

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and cold;36;23;Partly sunny, chilly;42;24;NE;7;64%;15%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and warmer;83;60;Sunny and warmer;85;65;ESE;3;43%;0%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning sunny;32;15;Showers of rain/snow;37;30;W;10;78%;94%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A little snow;34;22;Mostly sunny;38;25;WNW;5;61%;1%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;66;59;Partly sunny;68;54;SSE;14;73%;27%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny and hot;93;67;Sunny and very hot;95;67;WSW;4;45%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and mild;54;28;Increasing clouds;53;32;NE;4;40%;0%;4

