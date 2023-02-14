Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, February 14, 2023

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;89;79;A t-storm around;89;79;SSW;10;81%;55%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;92;67;Mostly sunny, warm;87;68;SE;10;41%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, but chilly;47;23;Plenty of sunshine;51;24;NE;5;45%;2%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;61;47;Cloudy;60;45;SSE;7;53%;7%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Patchy fog, then sun;52;33;Fog, then some sun;51;43;SW;9;77%;60%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little snow, cold;21;14;Decreasing clouds;24;11;ESE;4;86%;6%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;46;37;A morning shower;47;40;E;7;79%;88%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing and cold;10;-5;Cloudy;14;-12;NE;6;78%;22%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A couple of t-storms;94;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;71;NE;10;82%;65%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;56;39;Decreasing clouds;55;38;NNE;7;61%;4%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Tropical rainstorm;68;66;Windy;75;62;WSW;17;71%;9%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Increasing clouds;63;40;Decreasing clouds;63;41;NNW;10;30%;5%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A quick p.m. shower;93;73;An afternoon shower;91;73;SE;8;70%;73%;5

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun, very warm;88;61;Hazy sun, very warm;88;61;E;8;36%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Hot, a p.m. shower;95;77;Cloudy and very warm;86;75;E;8;70%;44%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;57;42;Partly sunny;57;43;WSW;6;74%;4%;2

Beijing, China;Sun and some clouds;41;23;Chilly with some sun;37;21;SSE;6;47%;40%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Low clouds;45;30;Fog, then sun;50;29;ESE;4;71%;1%;3

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds and fog;49;31;Fog, then some sun;50;35;WSW;6;78%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;70;49;A shower and t-storm;69;48;SE;6;72%;91%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Very warm;87;66;Sunny and very warm;87;67;SW;5;48%;7%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds and fog;47;26;Fog to sun;44;26;E;6;79%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Patchy fog, then sun;56;37;Periods of sun;54;42;SW;7;64%;60%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;47;26;Fog to sun;49;25;WSW;6;65%;4%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;47;24;Fog to sun;48;26;S;4;77%;1%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny and hot;94;67;Very warm;86;69;SE;8;57%;7%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Very warm;88;67;A t-storm around;88;68;ENE;7;61%;55%;12

Busan, South Korea;A quick p.m. shower;52;34;Cloudy and cooler;45;30;NNE;11;56%;4%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;64;49;Partly sunny;65;51;N;8;54%;28%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Some sun, pleasant;78;64;Nice with some sun;76;65;SSE;18;72%;4%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Humid with showers;81;68;A couple of showers;81;67;E;3;80%;95%;3

Chennai, India;Hazy and very warm;88;72;Hazy sun and hot;90;71;SE;7;65%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;52;44;Breezy;48;34;N;17;70%;31%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny, nice;87;73;Sunshine and nice;87;72;SW;9;67%;0%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;42;32;Fog early in the day;41;36;SW;6;91%;14%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, breezy;73;64;Breezy in the p.m.;76;62;N;14;72%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;48;An afternoon shower;76;37;WNW;13;54%;82%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;More sun than clouds;90;75;Partly sunny;91;77;E;9;63%;17%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;75;56;Hazy sunshine;81;58;NW;9;42%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;46;13;Colder with snow;17;7;N;11;80%;99%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;81;58;Hazy sunshine;80;62;SSW;3;38%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;86;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;76;WSW;6;84%;89%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;57;45;A little a.m. rain;51;46;S;12;77%;97%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A couple of showers;45;40;Brief p.m. showers;48;43;N;8;75%;97%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Winds subsiding;59;58;Winds subsiding;63;57;E;23;74%;6%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;66;61;Cloudy;66;60;NNE;8;57%;62%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;75;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;62;NNW;7;84%;83%;5

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and beautiful;80;63;Sunny and pleasant;84;67;ESE;9;62%;0%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;39;28;Fog;36;33;S;6;93%;49%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;91;74;Mostly sunny;92;74;ENE;6;57%;9%;9

Hong Kong, China;Cooler;68;49;Decreasing clouds;68;54;ENE;7;53%;4%;6

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with a shower;82;70;A couple of showers;82;72;SE;8;61%;81%;2

Hyderabad, India;Hot with hazy sun;90;60;Hot with hazy sun;91;62;NNE;9;23%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning cloudy, warm;83;48;Clouds and sun, warm;82;53;NNW;7;35%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;44;35;A little a.m. rain;44;32;NE;12;66%;56%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;86;74;Afternoon t-storms;86;75;W;11;82%;94%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;78;70;Very warm;77;65;N;17;49%;7%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray thunderstorm;77;60;A stray thunderstorm;76;59;SE;8;76%;74%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Becoming cloudy;48;33;Some brightening;52;36;SSW;4;58%;3%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy and very warm;86;62;Hazy sun, very warm;85;62;W;6;46%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;68;43;Hazy sun;73;46;SSE;4;53%;1%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun, very warm;88;57;Breezy and very warm;82;54;N;17;17%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers of rain/snow;40;29;Clouds breaking;36;27;NNW;11;66%;27%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A couple of showers;87;74;A stray shower;87;74;NNE;11;67%;66%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;A t-storm around;90;74;WSW;7;67%;64%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun, very warm;83;61;Hazy and very warm;84;65;SSW;6;41%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;75;A t-storm around;90;72;E;4;76%;47%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A morning shower;55;39;A little p.m. rain;56;40;WNW;5;74%;98%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;94;78;Mostly sunny;90;77;SW;7;73%;2%;10

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;77;70;Increasing clouds;77;69;SSE;7;83%;44%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;64;52;A shower in the a.m.;66;48;NE;12;63%;56%;3

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds and fog;57;39;Clouds and sun, nice;56;44;WSW;10;70%;54%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing, a shower;59;41;Sunny, but cool;63;41;NE;6;26%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;87;77;Clearing;86;76;SSW;7;72%;43%;5

Madrid, Spain;Rather cloudy;53;39;Partly sunny;58;33;E;4;65%;15%;2

Male, Maldives;Very warm;89;80;Sunny and very warm;87;80;ENE;14;69%;1%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;85;75;A shower and t-storm;84;76;N;5;83%;99%;7

Manila, Philippines;Hot;91;73;Partly sunny;89;73;E;8;54%;3%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer;73;54;Mostly cloudy, hot;90;66;W;10;44%;2%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sunshine;80;48;Plenty of sunshine;82;47;SW;6;27%;0%;8

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;77;67;Partly sunny, breezy;80;71;ESE;14;63%;3%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Breezy this morning;38;19;Low clouds;34;21;W;5;85%;16%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Increasingly windy;88;76;Sunny and windy;89;75;ENE;18;64%;2%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, warm;89;66;Partly sunny, nice;83;68;NE;9;55%;4%;6

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;41;30;A shower;45;36;WSW;12;73%;95%;3

Moscow, Russia;Snow;34;24;A little icy mix;27;14;N;12;78%;64%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;95;72;Hazy sun;93;75;NNE;8;33%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;85;59;Partly sunny, warm;88;61;NE;9;35%;4%;10

New York, United States;Plenty of sun;56;43;Clearing and breezy;63;52;SW;14;54%;27%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;55;35;Mostly sunny;56;34;NNE;8;53%;26%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;4;-13;Partly sunny;11;-9;E;5;67%;11%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain/snow showers;47;32;An afternoon shower;43;30;NNW;12;52%;43%;2

Oslo, Norway;Fog;32;29;Fog early in the day;37;34;S;3;77%;35%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mild with clearing;41;27;A couple of showers;47;33;WSW;15;77%;93%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A.M. showers, cloudy;86;79;A t-storm in spots;87;79;NNE;10;79%;45%;5

Panama City, Panama;Sunshine, very warm;89;73;A stray shower;90;75;N;10;64%;55%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Humid with showers;83;75;A couple of showers;82;74;NE;9;87%;89%;5

Paris, France;Patchy fog, then sun;57;34;Fog, then sun;55;40;SW;6;69%;15%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy and very warm;81;62;Breezy in the p.m.;76;57;S;11;62%;2%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, hot;92;74;Clearing and hot;90;73;ENE;9;61%;42%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy and hot;95;77;Mostly cloudy, hot;92;77;ESE;10;68%;43%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Abundant sunshine;91;66;Mostly sunny;92;69;ESE;6;52%;8%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds and fog;45;28;Fog to sun;43;30;SSW;4;81%;0%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;40;13;Mostly cloudy;42;15;N;4;49%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;66;51;Periods of rain;65;51;NNW;5;76%;96%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;71;51;A shower in the a.m.;66;53;WNW;7;79%;78%;2

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;89;76;An afternoon shower;88;74;E;9;71%;93%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;A bit of p.m. snow;41;31;A bit of p.m. snow;38;32;SSW;13;73%;86%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;38;31;Low clouds and fog;40;30;S;7;85%;48%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;89;78;Hot with some sun;94;77;WNW;6;65%;77%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;73;57;Breezy in the p.m.;86;52;NNE;11;30%;10%;3

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sun;60;35;Plenty of sun;61;38;NNE;5;61%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;36;28;Cloudy;34;31;SSE;6;89%;9%;0

San Francisco, United States;Windy, a p.m. shower;53;38;Sunny;57;37;SSE;9;41%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;83;64;Breezy in the a.m.;84;65;ENE;13;48%;10%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;An afternoon shower;87;71;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;74;ENE;14;64%;78%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and pleasant;79;61;Sunshine and nice;77;61;SSW;7;56%;2%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Very warm;87;46;Some sun;80;47;S;7;21%;2%;4

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and hot;94;59;Sunny and hot;95;58;SSW;7;31%;6%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Nice with sunshine;87;70;A shower;82;69;N;7;76%;81%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Winds subsiding;64;50;Mostly sunny, mild;68;43;E;8;54%;8%;3

Seattle, United States;Sun and clouds;45;29;Partly sunny;46;34;SE;6;65%;9%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;44;25;High clouds;44;28;SW;5;52%;5%;2

Shanghai, China;Mainly cloudy;45;36;Partly sunny, chilly;46;34;WNW;10;59%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of showers;89;75;Showers around;89;76;N;9;70%;70%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Winds subsiding;40;29;Mostly sunny;48;24;WNW;7;64%;3%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunny and pleasant;84;73;Mostly sunny;83;74;ENE;13;68%;72%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;42;30;A thick cloud cover;39;32;SSW;6;82%;11%;0

Sydney, Australia;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;65;Partial sunshine;78;66;N;12;64%;26%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;54;48;A morning shower;56;50;E;9;70%;41%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;40;32;Low clouds and fog;38;33;S;6;90%;48%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;51;37;Cooler;44;38;WNW;6;79%;84%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;41;27;Cloudy;44;29;NW;12;47%;30%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy and chilly;45;36;Rain and drizzle;45;36;WNW;6;66%;66%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;63;48;A shower in the a.m.;60;45;NNE;8;60%;77%;4

Tirana, Albania;Brilliant sunshine;59;30;Sunny and pleasant;62;34;ESE;4;45%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;An afternoon shower;49;31;Sunny and windy;46;30;NNW;17;41%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sun;44;38;A couple of showers;56;36;WSW;15;72%;71%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;60;49;A shower in the p.m.;61;49;NE;7;75%;55%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;62;43;Mostly cloudy;64;46;SE;6;62%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clearing;23;-12;Hazy sun;21;-24;NNW;9;80%;8%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;45;33;Periods of sun;44;37;ENE;5;74%;44%;1

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds and fog;46;27;Fog, then sun;44;29;E;5;77%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;97;66;Not as hot;86;62;SE;8;49%;4%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;41;23;Mostly sunny;37;29;S;6;90%;13%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;45;33;Fog early in the day;40;30;SSW;6;86%;2%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Tropical rainstorm;61;61;A little rain, windy;66;59;SSW;25;86%;100%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Hot with clearing;91;65;Sunny and very warm;94;69;SW;6;45%;2%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;32;13;Becoming cloudy;29;13;NE;3;49%;24%;1

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather