Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 31, 2023

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;32;26;Partly sunny;32;26;SSW;14;76%;36%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun;29;21;Breezy in the p.m.;29;22;NW;16;54%;1%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;14;2;Mostly sunny;18;7;W;19;51%;28%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Warm with clearing;23;15;Sunshine and breezy;20;11;S;21;62%;71%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showery;12;9;Occasional rain;10;2;NE;22;97%;93%;1

Anchorage, United States;A thick cloud cover;4;-5;Sunny;4;-4;SE;12;51%;11%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Very warm;30;13;Cooler;16;7;N;15;69%;69%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;5;-7;Increasingly windy;8;-7;ESE;28;37%;0%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;33;21;Partly sunny, nice;30;18;SE;14;70%;10%;7

Athens, Greece;More sun than clouds;22;11;Partly sunny;21;13;WSW;13;55%;10%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;19;16;A little a.m. rain;22;16;NW;18;85%;95%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, breezy;21;5;Hazy sun;19;6;N;18;26%;1%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm, a p.m. shower;35;22;An afternoon shower;35;23;SSE;10;64%;51%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;34;21;Mostly sunny;33;20;S;9;50%;6%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. shower or two;35;27;A shower in the a.m.;35;27;S;16;60%;63%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this morning;25;12;Partly sunny;19;9;ENE;19;60%;92%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;23;10;Partly sunny;23;11;ESE;13;37%;44%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;21;9;A shower and t-storm;12;6;W;15;92%;98%;2

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;13;8;A couple of showers;10;2;NE;13;91%;99%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;19;11;Occasional rain;19;11;SE;10;68%;85%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun, some clouds;30;17;Sunshine and nice;30;18;SSW;7;51%;12%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;18;9;A couple of showers;16;8;WNW;25;54%;97%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;12;8;Periods of rain;10;4;NNE;19;93%;98%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds breaking;18;7;Showers around;17;8;WSW;11;71%;98%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Showers around;18;8;A couple of showers;16;7;NW;18;59%;88%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;24;8;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;NNE;13;65%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A couple of t-storms;25;19;E;9;75%;84%;5

Busan, South Korea;Hazy sun and warm;24;10;Hazy sun;22;10;NE;10;41%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;22;12;Sunny and nice;24;14;NE;10;41%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;23;14;Sunny and nice;25;14;SSE;19;62%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy with a shower;29;20;A little p.m. rain;29;19;SE;6;67%;88%;6

Chennai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;34;26;A p.m. shower or two;33;27;S;16;76%;58%;12

Chicago, United States;Heavy thunderstorms;17;4;Showers of rain/snow;6;-1;NNE;32;67%;66%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;S;12;76%;67%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;10;1;Mostly sunny;7;-2;NE;22;60%;0%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;29;22;Plenty of sun;31;22;NW;15;54%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Windy;30;12;Not as warm;24;13;E;16;27%;11%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A couple of t-storms;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;SSE;11;73%;73%;3

Delhi, India;A quick p.m. shower;25;16;A t-storm around;26;17;NNW;10;64%;42%;9

Denver, United States;Windy and cooler;10;-2;Partly sunny, milder;18;2;S;15;24%;2%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;More clouds than sun;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;28;22;SE;13;71%;82%;7

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;31;24;Thundershowers;31;23;SSE;7;79%;92%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Cooler with rain;11;7;Occasional rain;10;5;NW;12;91%;96%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Showers around;18;11;Showers around;22;11;NNE;13;56%;61%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, warm;24;16;Partly sunny, warm;24;15;W;24;56%;1%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;22;Humid with clearing;27;24;SE;15;89%;34%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Becoming cloudy;26;13;Turning cloudy;26;12;NE;10;53%;25%;10

Havana, Cuba;An afternoon shower;30;22;Mostly sunny;31;21;E;14;62%;26%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Cold;0;-4;Partly sunny;3;-5;NNE;17;70%;3%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;26;Sun and clouds;35;26;SSE;14;57%;27%;6

Hong Kong, China;Low clouds;23;20;A few showers;25;20;ESE;12;79%;79%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;29;23;A shower or two;28;23;NE;10;67%;97%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;36;22;Partly sunny;35;22;NW;12;39%;2%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;23;18;Colder in the a.m.;23;14;NNE;10;75%;30%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;A few showers;12;9;Partly sunny, warmer;21;14;SW;14;51%;66%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;24;A couple of showers;31;24;S;19;76%;78%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy;29;21;Breezy in the p.m.;29;22;NNW;25;47%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower and t-storm;20;11;A little a.m. rain;23;13;NNW;11;69%;67%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;14;7;Mostly sunny;18;7;ENE;8;48%;16%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy this afternoon;31;24;Breezy in the p.m.;30;23;W;19;48%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or two;22;12;A stray p.m. t-storm;20;9;E;7;66%;59%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;35;20;Hazy sunshine;34;19;N;21;12%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;8;5;Showers around;15;8;SSE;17;74%;96%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;31;24;Breezy with a shower;30;24;NNE;24;65%;81%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;23;SSW;10;70%;56%;10

Kolkata, India;A heavy thunderstorm;30;23;Partly sunny;30;22;SSW;13;73%;44%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;NW;7;70%;86%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;13;3;An afternoon shower;12;2;NE;12;68%;60%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;SW;14;76%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Becoming cloudy;27;22;Nice with some sun;27;23;SSE;15;78%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;20;12;Partial sunshine;20;13;NW;14;72%;18%;4

London, United Kingdom;Rain, breezy, cooler;12;9;A couple of showers;11;6;N;18;80%;88%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Inc. clouds;18;9;Mostly sunny;20;10;SSE;11;51%;1%;8

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;31;24;A stray t-shower;31;25;S;10;77%;56%;11

Madrid, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;21;9;Breezy in the p.m.;19;4;WNW;19;47%;3%;6

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;33;27;An afternoon shower;33;27;WSW;12;70%;64%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;30;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;N;7;84%;92%;5

Manila, Philippines;Rain and drizzle;33;25;Mostly sunny;35;25;ENE;9;58%;21%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;20;10;Showers around;15;8;SE;20;67%;63%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunshine, pleasant;28;13;Mainly cloudy;30;11;NNE;10;31%;30%;12

Miami, United States;Windy;28;23;Clouds and sun;29;22;S;20;71%;44%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Chilly with rain;4;2;Periods of rain;8;4;S;10;95%;99%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;33;25;Mostly cloudy;33;26;SE;16;64%;17%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasingly windy;21;14;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;NE;14;59%;0%;5

Montreal, Canada;A little p.m. rain;4;0;Morning rain, warmer;13;-7;NW;13;82%;93%;3

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;5;1;Rain and drizzle;9;4;SSW;15;69%;76%;1

Mumbai, India;Humid with some sun;31;24;Hazy sun;31;24;WNW;15;63%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy this morning;25;15;Clouds and sunshine;28;15;NE;13;54%;57%;13

New York, United States;Breezy;13;11;Thunderstorms;21;3;W;35;77%;99%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and breezy;17;7;Partly sunny;21;9;SSE;15;54%;18%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy, cold;-5;-14;Not as cold;-3;-13;SE;10;62%;0%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clearing and warm;21;9;Sunshine, pleasant;24;11;NNE;10;35%;0%;7

Oslo, Norway;Sunny;6;-6;Mostly sunny;7;-5;N;11;58%;1%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A little p.m. rain;2;-1;Warmer with rain;10;-11;NNW;18;75%;91%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;30;24;Sunny and pleasant;32;24;NE;8;76%;21%;10

Panama City, Panama;Breezy in the p.m.;33;23;A passing shower;34;23;NNW;18;60%;82%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;32;23;A morning shower;32;22;ENE;16;70%;74%;13

Paris, France;Breezy with showers;14;9;Periods of rain;12;7;NW;25;76%;99%;3

Perth, Australia;A little a.m. rain;23;18;Very warm;27;17;ESE;19;60%;14%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;34;25;Mostly sunny and hot;36;26;SSW;13;54%;17%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;32;23;A shower and t-storm;33;23;NNE;14;76%;80%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny and hot;34;21;Sunshine and hot;36;20;E;14;42%;7%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy with t-storms;12;7;A couple of showers;11;5;W;20;70%;97%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sun and warm;23;4;Partly sunny, warm;27;8;NNW;9;31%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;17;6;Afternoon showers;18;9;ENE;8;79%;96%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;23;9;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;E;14;72%;1%;7

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;31;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;E;13;67%;44%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A.M. showers, cloudy;8;3;An afternoon shower;7;3;SSW;31;74%;94%;1

Riga, Latvia;Rain at times;6;2;A few flurries;4;-2;NNE;18;83%;95%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;Partly sunny;31;23;S;12;70%;72%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy and very warm;31;15;Not as warm;25;11;NE;20;22%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;19;11;Partly sunny;19;7;SSE;14;56%;8%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Periods of wet snow;2;-1;Snow;1;-3;WNW;21;87%;88%;1

San Francisco, United States;Periods of sun, cool;13;7;A stray p.m. shower;15;9;W;17;70%;64%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A little p.m. rain;26;18;Nice with some sun;27;17;ENE;21;58%;26%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, windy;29;23;Partly sunny, windy;29;23;E;30;64%;72%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and nice;27;17;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;NNE;12;49%;2%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;26;13;Showers around;24;12;SSW;11;56%;83%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and hot;33;11;Very warm;30;11;SSW;8;31%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in spots;30;20;Partly sunny;32;20;NNE;16;62%;28%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;19;11;Some sun;17;8;NW;10;74%;44%;4

Seattle, United States;Rain this afternoon;8;4;Chilly with rain;9;4;SSW;23;70%;93%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Hazy sun and warm;23;4;Partly sunny, warm;26;9;W;6;31%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;17;11;Clouds and sunshine;20;10;ENE;15;58%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;32;25;An afternoon shower;31;24;ENE;9;72%;92%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;18;6;A shower and t-storm;17;4;WNW;11;72%;97%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;29;23;A shower or two;29;23;E;27;66%;87%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow to rain;1;-6;Not as cold;5;-4;NNE;15;65%;0%;3

Sydney, Australia;Nice with sunshine;25;15;Increasingly windy;20;16;SSW;25;73%;94%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. shower or two;22;16;A shower;22;17;NE;10;78%;84%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow to rain;1;-2;Chilly with flurries;2;-4;NE;25;69%;65%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, nice and warm;26;13;Mostly sunny;26;14;SSE;10;47%;2%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;An afternoon shower;10;2;Cloudy;12;1;WNW;18;50%;30%;2

Tehran, Iran;Clouding up;24;9;Mostly sunny, windy;12;4;WNW;26;23%;2%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun, cool;17;12;Mostly sunny;19;11;ESE;13;54%;3%;8

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;21;10;A shower and t-storm;19;8;SE;13;67%;93%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;20;10;Mostly sunny;22;11;E;14;53%;58%;7

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;6;4;Occasional rain;13;-5;NNW;34;76%;88%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;Sunshine and nice;26;16;NE;16;42%;1%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Lots of sun, warm;29;15;Not as warm;23;13;WNW;22;51%;37%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy with sunshine;15;-9;Much colder;-3;-12;N;19;61%;97%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;8;4;Periods of rain;10;3;S;9;68%;99%;3

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;17;9;A couple of showers;15;9;W;24;58%;97%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;36;24;Sunny and very hot;37;24;ENE;11;47%;4%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of rain;9;4;A shower;9;1;NNE;9;89%;98%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A couple of showers;15;8;A couple of showers;11;4;NNW;16;84%;97%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;18;15;A touch of rain;18;17;N;28;82%;81%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Clearing and warm;38;24;Warm with some sun;37;24;W;11;52%;1%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;12;0;Cloudy and chilly;8;-1;SSE;8;59%;31%;4

