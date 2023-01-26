Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, January 26, 2023

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;31;26;Clearing and humid;32;26;SSW;14;84%;42%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Downpours;23;16;A shower in the p.m.;22;17;NE;10;67%;77%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;15;2;Becoming cloudy;14;5;E;15;66%;44%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Cool with rain;12;5;A little p.m. rain;9;5;WSW;15;77%;94%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Milder;8;3;Sun and some clouds;5;-2;NE;18;82%;3%;1

Anchorage, United States;A morning shower;6;-4;Mostly sunny, colder;-1;-5;NNW;7;57%;27%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;8;-5;Sunny, but chilly;6;-5;E;10;56%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Seasonably cold;-13;-16;Clearing and breezy;-10;-17;SSW;28;70%;1%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, hot;37;25;Very hot;38;25;NE;12;40%;7%;6

Athens, Greece;Rain, heavy at times;13;8;A little rain;14;6;N;8;72%;84%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy, a p.m. shower;23;19;Very windy;23;20;NNE;37;83%;100%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine;18;7;Partly sunny;18;6;E;11;43%;4%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;31;23;Afternoon t-storms;30;23;SE;7;83%;92%;6

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;29;15;Hazy sun;29;15;E;12;45%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, nice;33;22;Clouds and sun, hot;33;21;ENE;11;44%;6%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;11;2;Partly sunny, cool;10;3;WNW;13;63%;16%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-9;Partly sunny, chilly;2;-9;NNW;18;23%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy this morning;2;0;Rain and snow shower;1;0;WNW;11;97%;97%;1

Berlin, Germany;Fog early in the day;1;-1;Snow showers;3;-4;NNE;11;91%;88%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly sunny, nice;22;6;Clouds and sun, nice;21;7;SE;9;48%;21%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;Cloudy, a t-storm;25;17;NE;12;77%;95%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog early in the day;3;-2;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;NW;18;72%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in spots;4;1;Partly sunny;4;0;NE;12;87%;28%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Rather cloudy;3;0;Snow and rain;2;-1;NE;30;99%;100%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Fog early in the day;4;-3;Mostly cloudy;4;-1;NNW;9;69%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;34;24;A t-storm around;30;22;NNE;11;74%;64%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;29;19;A t-storm around;29;19;ENE;9;65%;64%;8

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;6;-2;Sunny and chilly;4;-6;NW;23;30%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with sunshine;23;13;Winds subsiding;28;15;S;27;23%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;25;17;Sunny and very warm;25;18;S;21;64%;2%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A few showers, humid;29;19;A couple of showers;28;16;NE;6;67%;84%;5

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;30;22;More sun than clouds;31;22;NNE;14;67%;1%;7

Chicago, United States;A little snow;1;-8;Snow showers, breezy;2;-6;WSW;31;83%;86%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Nice with some sun;31;24;A t-storm around;29;24;NNE;10;78%;55%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, milder;5;-3;Clouds and sun;1;-4;WSW;8;78%;1%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;29;20;Plenty of sun;28;21;NNE;19;65%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;12;2;Mostly sunny;16;9;S;17;41%;0%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Very warm;31;25;Clearing;33;24;NE;17;64%;9%;7

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;16;8;Hazy sunshine;20;7;NW;13;55%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Turning cloudy, cold;3;-4;Mostly cloudy;6;-8;SSW;13;57%;20%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;28;17;Hazy sun;29;18;WNW;11;51%;1%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;SSW;9;74%;86%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Turning cloudy;8;0;Low clouds and fog;6;3;WSW;13;81%;23%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;5;-5;Hazy sun;8;-2;NNE;10;44%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;14;7;Plenty of sunshine;15;6;WNW;16;55%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Inc. clouds;20;14;Breezy in the a.m.;19;12;NNE;20;51%;26%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;25;13;Rain and drizzle;26;15;SSW;9;58%;67%;11

Havana, Cuba;A little p.m. rain;27;21;Breezy with a shower;25;21;ENE;25;79%;82%;1

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;3;-6;Clouds and sun;-3;-6;WSW;7;85%;3%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;32;23;A shower in the p.m.;32;23;N;9;63%;66%;4

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;20;13;Sunny and breezy;18;6;NNE;22;41%;2%;5

Honolulu, United States;Clouds and sun;27;19;Rain and drizzle;26;19;NNE;21;66%;99%;2

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;31;16;Hazy sun;30;17;SSE;13;53%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and milder;21;3;Partly sunny;18;6;NNW;11;48%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Not as cool;12;8;A little p.m. rain;12;8;SSW;14;75%;95%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;WNW;14;81%;96%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;28;21;Sunny and beautiful;29;21;N;13;45%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;A p.m. t-shower;27;15;ESE;9;54%;62%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny, but chilly;0;-12;Chilly with some sun;2;-8;S;8;51%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy this afternoon;24;10;Partly sunny, breezy;25;10;NNE;21;19%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly cloudy;21;9;Sunny and nice;24;7;WSW;9;37%;0%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;35;17;Sunny and hot;35;18;NNE;16;21%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Mainly cloudy;0;0;Mostly cloudy;1;-1;ENE;8;61%;39%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm, turning breezy;31;23;Mostly sunny, warm;32;24;N;11;60%;27%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;33;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;23;WSW;10;69%;74%;10

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun, very warm;31;21;Hazy and very warm;31;19;NNE;11;61%;2%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;An afternoon shower;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;N;8;72%;80%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;16;4;Cloudy, p.m. showers;15;5;ENE;11;60%;88%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Humid;33;27;Humid with some sun;31;26;SW;12;79%;30%;9

Lima, Peru;High clouds;25;20;Mostly cloudy;24;20;SSE;14;79%;24%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy in the p.m.;12;4;Plenty of sun;13;4;N;15;69%;1%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clearing;8;4;Mainly cloudy;7;0;NNE;12;72%;5%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;21;7;Mostly sunny;19;7;ESE;8;35%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Plenty of clouds;32;25;A t-storm or two;30;25;W;12;72%;74%;6

Madrid, Spain;Variable clouds;9;-2;Breezy in the p.m.;9;-2;N;14;58%;4%;3

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;ENE;18;74%;64%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;24;Showers around;29;24;E;6;80%;86%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;31;25;Mainly cloudy;31;24;NE;10;62%;90%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler but pleasant;25;12;Sunny and nice;28;18;NE;11;47%;0%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Rather cloudy;24;5;Mostly sunny;24;5;S;9;41%;3%;6

Miami, United States;An afternoon shower;28;18;Not as warm;23;20;NE;22;73%;43%;1

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of snow;-1;-4;Mostly cloudy;-1;-3;SW;7;81%;74%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and windy;32;24;Mostly cloudy, windy;31;23;ENE;29;59%;1%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Very warm;31;22;Humid;30;21;ENE;15;69%;53%;6

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;-4;-12;Turning sunny;-8;-11;SSE;10;66%;80%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;-1;-3;A little snow;-1;-7;W;14;83%;93%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;29;21;Hazy sun;30;21;NNE;12;51%;2%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Winds subsiding;29;15;Breezy;27;15;NE;22;37%;1%;12

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy, windy;9;1;Partly sunny;6;2;SW;16;59%;9%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;19;5;Winds subsiding;19;10;SE;23;70%;62%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;-8;-11;A little p.m. snow;-8;-10;SW;34;48%;96%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A few p.m. flurries;24;2;A little rain;7;1;WNW;14;66%;91%;1

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;3;-7;Colder;-4;-6;WNW;4;89%;9%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Snow, not as cold;-5;-15;Cloudy;-9;-11;SSE;10;77%;44%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief p.m. showers;30;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;ENE;14;86%;90%;10

Panama City, Panama;A shower in spots;31;23;Increasing clouds;32;22;N;14;62%;5%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;29;22;Turning cloudy;30;20;NNE;11;63%;7%;6

Paris, France;Cloudy;5;3;Partly sunny, chilly;4;2;NNE;17;77%;31%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;32;17;Increasingly windy;25;16;SSE;28;56%;2%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Very warm;32;23;High clouds and hot;32;23;ENE;16;58%;31%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm or two;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;NE;13;73%;75%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Abundant sunshine;33;19;Mostly sunny and hot;33;19;SE;10;56%;5%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Icy mix this morning;0;-2;Snow at times;1;-1;NNW;12;82%;98%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cold;-1;-15;Colder;-5;-18;NW;17;52%;3%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;19;10;A little p.m. rain;19;8;N;9;72%;70%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;16;8;A little a.m. rain;15;5;NNW;10;75%;75%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;32;24;A morning t-storm;32;25;E;13;67%;86%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Morning rain, windy;9;1;Very windy, colder;4;2;WSW;52;67%;75%;1

Riga, Latvia;A bit of p.m. snow;2;0;Partly sunny;1;-5;E;13;80%;0%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;30;22;Clouds and sun, nice;29;23;NE;15;69%;15%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clearing;16;9;Mostly sunny;16;5;ENE;12;66%;1%;5

Rome, Italy;Variable clouds;12;2;Partly sunny;11;4;NE;11;69%;44%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow and rain;3;-6;Mostly sunny;-3;-9;SSW;10;83%;2%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine;17;6;Some sun;14;7;NW;12;74%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray t-shower;26;18;Winds subsiding;26;18;ENE;27;58%;6%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with some sun;30;22;A shower or two;29;22;ENE;22;69%;90%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;N;14;51%;2%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;27;5;Nice with sunshine;23;6;ESE;9;38%;8%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;30;13;Sunny and very warm;32;15;SW;12;38%;1%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;A shower or two;29;20;NNE;16;73%;82%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;11;1;Plenty of sunshine;13;1;NNE;12;69%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;Periods of sun;8;6;Showers around;9;5;NNE;10;82%;93%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Flurries;0;-9;Sunny and colder;-3;-13;NW;17;40%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;9;0;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-1;NNW;25;46%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNW;12;71%;65%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little snow;1;-1;A bit of snow;2;-1;WNW;6;93%;96%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;More sun than clouds;28;22;Showers around;28;22;ENE;21;60%;79%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;4;-5;Clouds and sun;-1;-6;SW;7;87%;5%;1

Sydney, Australia;Very warm;32;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;21;SW;23;83%;66%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warmer;19;12;Cooler;14;8;NE;17;63%;44%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;3;-3;Clouds and sun;0;-6;SSW;9;85%;1%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and chilly;3;-8;Hazy sun and chilly;3;-7;ENE;8;69%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Plenty of sun;7;-5;Mostly sunny;4;-4;S;12;66%;2%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, chilly;5;0;Cloudy and chilly;6;0;WNW;11;49%;30%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;21;11;Turning cloudy, warm;24;15;ESE;8;46%;4%;4

Tirana, Albania;Considerable clouds;13;3;A little rain;14;1;ENE;6;65%;85%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;8;2;Rain and drizzle;7;0;NNW;12;56%;86%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy, snow showers;0;-5;A snow shower;1;-1;SSW;18;81%;94%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and breezy;15;8;Winds subsiding;15;7;WSW;26;63%;3%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower in the p.m.;14;8;A morning shower;13;6;WSW;21;70%;61%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sun;-19;-31;Sunny and cold;-15;-27;ESE;11;66%;14%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A little p.m. rain;7;4;Partly sunny;8;3;NE;6;86%;22%;2

Vienna, Austria;Fog early in the day;3;-1;Mainly cloudy;2;-2;NW;13;71%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Hazy sunshine;27;15;Mostly sunny;27;14;E;18;53%;2%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A thick cloud cover;-1;-3;A little snow;2;-2;NNE;9;80%;97%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A thick cloud cover;1;-1;Mostly cloudy;1;-1;NE;10;79%;60%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, warm;29;17;Cooler;21;17;SSW;23;77%;93%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny and hot;33;20;Sunny and hot;34;21;SW;8;46%;1%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sun;5;-9;Plenty of sun;4;-6;NE;4;46%;1%;3

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather