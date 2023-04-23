CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Windham County in northern Connecticut... Northwestern Washington County in Rhode Island... Southwestern Kent County in Rhode Island... * Until 245 AM EDT. * At 156 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Westerly, or 10 miles southeast of Mystic, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include... Coventry, Westerly, Hopkinton, Charlestown, Richmond, Exeter, West Greenwich and Sterling. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather