CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 8, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 426 AM EST Wed Feb 8 2023 ...AREAS OF BLACK ICE THROUGH DAYBREAK ON UNTREATED ROADS AND WALKWAYS... Temperatures near the freezing mark coupled with patchy ground fog will result in areas of black ice early this morning on untreated roads and walkways. This is particularly true across interior Massachusetts and northern Connecticut. Roads that appear wet may actually contain black ice. Motorists are urged to drive with extra caution early this morning. Temperatures should rise above freezing by mid morning and bringing an end to any black ice. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather