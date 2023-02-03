CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, February 4, 2023 _____ WIND CHILL WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 235 PM EST Fri Feb 3 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, southeastern and western Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather