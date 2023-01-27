CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 28, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 514 AM EST Fri Jan 27 2023 ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Rhode Island...Massachusetts... Pawtuxet River At Cranston affecting Kent and Providence Counties. Wood River At Hope Valley affecting Washington County. Taunton River Near Bridgewater affecting Plymouth and Bristol Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Rhode Island...Connecticut... Pawcatuck River At Westerly affecting New London and Washington Counties. For the Pawtuxet River...including Scituate Reservoir, Cranston... Minor flooding is forecast. For the Pawcatuck River...including Wood River Junction, Westerly... Minor flooding is forecast. For the Taunton River...including Bridgewater...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Wood River...including Hope Valley...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 515 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pawcatuck River At Westerly. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs along the Pawcatuck River. Along Route 3 in Hopkinton, floodwaters encroach on lowest lying homes in French Village. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:00 AM EST Friday the stage was 7.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:00 AM EST Friday was 7.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.5 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.5 feet on 02\/04\/1999. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather