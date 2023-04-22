CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 1125 PM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Litchfield County through MIDNIGHT EDT... At 1124 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near New Preston, or near New Milford, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Heavy rains could cause ponding of water on roads. Locations impacted include... Torrington, New Milford, Norfolk, Litchfield, Canaan, Falls Village, New Preston, Cornwall Bridge, Woodbury Center, Salisbury, Bethlehem, Washington, Goshen, Morris, Roxbury, Warren, Cornwall, Bantam, South Canaan and Haight Vineyard. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized ponding of water on roads. LAT...LON 4155 7320 4156 7345 4204 7347 4202 7313 TIME...MOT...LOC 0324Z 181DEG 40KT 4163 7334 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...