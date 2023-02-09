CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, February 10, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

425 PM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS FRIDAY FOR CONNECTICUT...

Gusty winds will result in elevated fire weather concerns Friday.

West winds will gust between 20 to 35 mph through the day.

Minimum relative humidity values will drop to 50 to 60 percent.

This will result in elevated fire weather potential across all of

Connecticut.

_____

