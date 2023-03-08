CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 7, 2023

540 FPUS51 KOKX 080832

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

332 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

CTZ005-081600-

Northern Fairfield-

332 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

CTZ009-081600-

Southern Fairfield-

332 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then snow and rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

CTZ006-081600-

Northern New Haven-

332 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CTZ010-081600-

Southern New Haven-

332 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ007-081600-

Northern Middlesex-

332 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ011-081600-

Southern Middlesex-

332 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ008-081600-

Northern New London-

332 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ012-081600-

Southern New London-

332 AM EST Wed Mar 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

