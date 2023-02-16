CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 15, 2023

269 FPUS51 KOKX 160836

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

335 AM EST Thu Feb 16 2023

CTZ005-161600-

Northern Fairfield-

335 AM EST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CTZ009-161600-

Southern Fairfield-

335 AM EST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ006-161600-

Northern New Haven-

335 AM EST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CTZ010-161600-

Southern New Haven-

335 AM EST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain this

afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CTZ007-161600-

Northern Middlesex-

335 AM EST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CTZ011-161600-

Southern Middlesex-

335 AM EST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CTZ008-161600-

Northern New London-

335 AM EST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

CTZ012-161600-

Southern New London-

335 AM EST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

