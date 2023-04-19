Skip to main content Turn off refresh
CT Forecast for Friday, April 21, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;65;46;S;7;41%;9%;7

Chester;Clouds and sunshine;62;44;SSW;7;43%;12%;8

Danbury;Partly sunny, warmer;69;44;SSE;6;39%;10%;6

Groton;Partly sunny;61;43;WSW;9;44%;10%;8

Hartford;Clouds and sun;68;46;S;8;40%;14%;6

Meriden;Partly sunny;67;44;S;6;41%;13%;7

New Haven;Partly sunny;61;47;SSE;6;45%;11%;8

Oxford;Partly sunny, warmer;65;45;S;6;43%;10%;6

Willimantic;Partly sunny, milder;64;45;SW;7;45%;13%;7

Windsor Locks;Warmer with some sun;68;44;S;8;41%;14%;6

