CT Forecast for Friday, March 24, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;A couple of showers;57;42;W;9;82%;95%;1 Chester;A couple of showers;56;40;WSW;8;83%;97%;1 Danbury;A couple of showers;59;41;WNW;9;79%;94%;1 Groton;A couple of showers;54;43;WSW;9;80%;97%;1 Hartford;A couple of showers;58;42;NW;9;78%;94%;1 Meriden;A couple of showers;58;40;W;8;81%;94%;1 New Haven;A couple of showers;55;43;WSW;9;84%;88%;1 Oxford;A couple of showers;57;38;WNW;9;86%;98%;1 Willimantic;A couple of showers;55;40;W;8;81%;93%;1 Windsor Locks;A couple of showers;58;41;NW;10;79%;93%;1 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather