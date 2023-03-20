CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 19, 2023

_____

900 FPUS51 KBOX 200801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Mon Mar 20 2023

CTZ002-201600-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ003-201600-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

CTZ004-201600-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

